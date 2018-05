The Nigerian medical association wants the Federal government to declare the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU an unlawful association. Addressing newsmen in Kaduna, the NMA described JOHESU as a gang up against Nigerians.

It also noted that JOHESU is out to sabotage efforts put in place to grow Nigeria’s health sector.

Leadership in hospitals and equal salary with medical doctors according to the NMA are JOHESU’s main worries. They are claims the NMA believes are baseless.

