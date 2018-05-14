Kano LG Poll: APC wins 15 of 19 Councils

The ruling All Progressives Congress has won 15 of 19 local government council results so far released in Saturday’s local government election.

The APC’s victories includes those in Kudou, the council of serving Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, who is at loggerheads with Governor El-Rufai.

APC also won the chairmanship and councillorship slots in El-Rufai’s ward, as well as in the council of PDP former chairman, Ahmed Makarfi.

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP managed to win Zangon-Kataf, Kachia, Sanga and Karu local government areas, and says it will contest the other results.

Votes were cancelled in Karu and Jaba local government areas, due to violence.

