Key players advocate welfare of oil-producing communities
Key players advocate welfare of oil-producing communities

Image result for oil-producing communitiesThe Nigerian Senate has been advised to put in place legislations that will ensure that the welfare of people in oil-producing communities of the country, is given adequate attention.

Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC, Gbenga Edema, made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of the State.

A team from the National Assembly Joint Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) attended the meeting.

Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the stakeholders’ meeting was organised as part of the process to harmonise the remaining three parts of the Petroleum Industry Bill.

The three parts are, Petroleum Industry Administration Bill (PIAB), Petroleum Industry Fiscal Bill (PIFB) and Petroleum Host Communities Bill (PHCB) .

Speaking at the event, leader of the team from the National Assembly Joint Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), Senator Gershon Bassey urged the people of Ondo State to participate actively in the public hearing, on the three bills.

Senator Bassey believes that the three bills will complement the already passed Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB).

Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC, Gbenga Edema said lack of needed reforms over the last decades, created a climate of uncertainty in the Country’s petroleum sector.

This, he noted, has not been conducive in attracting further investments. Other speakers at the event stressed the need to develop the Niger Delta region.

Traditional rulers and other relevant key players attended the event.

