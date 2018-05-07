Kogi court adjourns Dino Melaye’s hearing of bail application

The Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, has adjourned hearing of the bail application of Senator Dino Melaye for Thursday.

This followed the inability of parties to submit their counter affidavit and “better” affidavit to the written bail application by Melaye’s counsel when Justice Nasir Ajanah, last Friday, ordered that the lawmaker be transferred to the National Hospital Abuja.

The prosecution, led by Alex Iziyon (SAN), readied a counter affidavit to the written application for bail by Chief Mike Ezekhome (SAN), Melaye’s counsel, to which the latter had sought the court’s permission to file a “better” affidavit to the counter affidavit by the prosecution.

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Ajanah, had adjourned for the continuation of hearing in the written bail application filled by the defense counsel, asking for variation of the remand order placed on Senator Melaye.

