Kwara APC LG Congress produces two factional executives

Two factional executives emerged in the local government areas both claiming to be the authentic party executives. At Ilorin West local government area, one congress was held at airport area where new executive emerges.

A factional Publicity Secretary, Kayode Oyin-Zubair noted that the exercise went on smoothly with new leaders .

At the Agbo Oba area of Ilorin where another local government congress was held , party members flooded the location to elect new executives.

The Chairman of the APC local government Congress in Kwara state, Abdulsalam Ohiara attended the congress held at Agbo-Oba

He described the exercise as peaceful and orderly and praised the party members for coming out in large numbers.

