Kwara govt expresses concern over transfer of arrested Cultists to Abuja

The Kwara State Government has expressed concern over the police’s transfer of four suspected cultists to Abuja. This is just as some youths have accused the federal government of planning to implicate the Senate President with the transfer of the suspected criminals.

Correspondent Ibrahim Alege reports that six suspected cultists were paraded last week by the police for allegedly killing about 13 persons within two years in Kwara state.

Four of them were said to have been transferred from Ilorin to Abuja for further investigation.

At an emergency state security meeting presided over by the state governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed, the council noted that the offence for which the suspects were arrested are state offences which are triable under the state laws.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Kwara State Ministry of Justice, Jimoh Mumini said the state Ministry of Justice had previously successfully prosecuted suspected cultists and killers at the State High Court under the penal code and wondered why this one is different.

In a related development, some youths under the aegis of Kwara Agenda have described the transfer of the suspected cultists to Abuja as a deliberate ploy to rope in Senate President Bukola Saraki in cult-related killings in the state.

