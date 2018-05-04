Lagos scales up work on nine new Jetties, four Ferries

The Lagos State Government on Thursday, said work is progressing steadily, on the construction of nine jetties, with shelter and shoreline protection and creating routs for four new ferries, as part of efforts to boost water transportation, in line with the multi-modal transport policy across the

State.

Speaking at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the third year anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Babatunde Adejare said the projects, upon completion, would transform water transportation and contribute to the vision of the present administration, in order to reduce pressure on road

infrastructure.

The jetties under construction, according to Adejare, include VIP Chalet, Badagry, Baiyeku Waterfront, , Amuwo-Odofin; Ilashe-Ojo Waterfront among others.

