Home Business Lagos scales up work on nine new Jetties, four Ferries
Lagos scales up work on nine new Jetties, four Ferries
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Lagos scales up work on nine new Jetties, four Ferries

0
0
now viewing

Lagos scales up work on nine new Jetties, four Ferries

Image result for Lagos scales up work on nine new Jetties, four Ferries

The Lagos State Government on Thursday, said work is progressing steadily, on the construction of nine jetties, with shelter and shoreline protection and creating routs for four new ferries, as part of efforts to boost water transportation, in line with the multi-modal transport policy across the
State.

Speaking at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the third year anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Babatunde Adejare said the projects, upon completion, would transform water transportation and contribute to the vision of the present administration, in order to reduce pressure on road
infrastructure.

The jetties under construction, according to Adejare, include VIP Chalet, Badagry, Baiyeku Waterfront, , Amuwo-Odofin; Ilashe-Ojo Waterfront among others.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies