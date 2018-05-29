Home News Lalong donates 4.5 million naira to families of 9 deceased journalists in Plateau
Lalong donates 4.5 million naira to families of 9 deceased journalists in Plateau
News
Nigeria
0

Lalong donates 4.5 million naira to families of 9 deceased journalists in Plateau

0
0
now viewing

Lalong donates 4.5 million naira to families of 9 deceased journalists in Plateau

now playing

Plateau: UNICEF Constructs 338 Boreholes, 40 VIP Toilets

Plateau-Attack-New-TVCNews
now playing

Fresh Plateau attack : Suspected herdsmen kill five persons in Nzharuvo

now playing

Osun sensitizes journalists, Civil society on State's Health Scheme

now playing

Lalong apologises for comments against Benue's anti-open grazing law

Army-NSCDC-tvcnews
now playing

Plateau youths call for probe of armed forces over herdsmen attack

Scene-of-an-accident-tvcnewsThe Plateau state governor Simon Lalong has donated 4 .5 million naira to the families of 9 deceased Journalists who died in the line of duty, eleven years ago in the State.

Gov Lalong made the pronouncement during an Interactive  session with journalists in Jos to commemorate the 2018 Democracy day anniversary and 3 years of his rescue team administration in office.

Eleven years ago, 9 members of the Plateau State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalist died in a ghastly motor accident on their way to the southern zone of the state to  inspect projects at the time the current governor was the Speaker of the State house of assembly.

Lalong stated that his administration has not forgotten the deceased family and will always do his best to support them as well as all men of the pen profession in the State.

On the recent cattle rustling experiencing in some parts of the State, Governor Lalong took time to warn perpetrators to desist from such act or be ready to face the full wrath of the law as according to him the join security operatives in the state are on red alert to arrest any group or persons that bend on disrupting the relative peace enjoying in the State.

Related Posts

Plateau: UNICEF Constructs 338 Boreholes, 40 VIP Toilets

TVCN 0
Plateau-Attack-New-TVCNews

Fresh Plateau attack : Suspected herdsmen kill five persons in Nzharuvo

TVCN 0

Osun sensitizes journalists, Civil society on State’s Health Scheme

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies