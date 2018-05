Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has restated his resolve to track and have all public funds looted by the past administration returned to the state treasury.

Lalong told APC faithful in his home town in Shendam Local Government that the move isn’t a witch-hunt, but one aimed at ensuring all monies allocated for the state are used for their purposes.

The governor was home, to witness the the party’s local government congress.

