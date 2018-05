President of the Lagos chamber of commerce and industry, Babatunde Runwase says exchange rate volatility has reduced over the last three quarters, while businesses are also witnessing improved liquidity in the forex market.

He made this position known at the quarterly press briefing on the state of the economy, stressing that better results will be achieved if the CBN checks multiplicity of forex rate and disparity that persists between the official and parallel market rates.

