LPG marketers raise alarm over 15% hike

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers have raised alarm over 15 per cent hike in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

The increase comes as Shell Nigeria Gas Limited said it increased its domestic gas distribution capacity by 150 per cent over the last six months.

The association’s president, Ogieva-Okunbor said Nigeria remains one of the lowest consumers of LPG despite the enormous natural gas reserves in the country and urged the government to remove Value Added Tax on locally produced cooking gas.

He called on the government to develop effective policies to encourage investors to join the LPG sector and also stop groups that seek to monopolise the industry.

