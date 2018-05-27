Mace theft: Police deny redeploying NASS DPO over testimony

The Nigeria Police has denied the media reports that the Divisional Police Officer at the National Assembly, Sulu-Gambari Abdul was redeployed to Adamawa State as punishment for the arrest of the mace theft suspects.

Report states that the DPO Adbul is being punished for the arrest of the suspected mace thieves and his testimony before the National Assembly Ad-hoc Investigative hearing on the matter.

Abdul was said to have told the investigative committee co-chaired by by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Na’Allah and Honourable Betty Apiafi that some security officials, lawmakers and National Assembly staff may have conspired to organize the invasion and mace theft.

Share this: Tweet



