Masari advocates for prison inmates’ welfare

Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari said only when Prisons are provided with qualified and adequate staff , its aim as a centre for reformation could be achieved. The Governor made these observations when he received the Nigeria Prison Service Batch ‘B’ of the 8th Advanced Command Course on a courtesy visit at the Government House Katsina.

He asked the Nigeria Prisons Service to liaise with the judiciary and the Police to decongest Prisons, stressing that Prisons should also serves as Reformatory Centre but not punitive.

