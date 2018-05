More than 200 residents of Ikoyi-Obalende have benefited from a free medical and food outreach in Lagos.Facilitators said the programme organised by medical students from the Lagos State College of Medicine in partnership with Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA is to reach out to communities and educate residents on the importance of being healthy.

Organisers say it is part of activities to commemorate World Hypertension Awareness month and give succour to children.

