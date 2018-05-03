Home News Melaye denied bail, to spend 38 days in Police custody
Melaye denied bail, to spend 38 days in Police custody
News
Nigeria
0

Melaye denied bail, to spend 38 days in Police custody

0
0
now viewing

Melaye denied bail, to spend 38 days in Police custody

now playing

Kano Varsity shut as students protest death of colleague

now playing

TVC Communications Announces Major Programme Output Deal with BBC News

now playing

Army arrests another suspected killer herdsman

now playing

Again, IGP absent at Senate, represented by DIG Operations

now playing

Army engages Boko Haram in fierce gun battle in Borno village

A Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja on Thursday remanded in Police custody for the next 38 days, the embattled Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district, pending the commencement of hearing in the suit brought by police against him and three others.

The Senator who was arraigned before a magistrate court, Lokoja on charges of gunrunning, kidnapping, amidst others has through his lawyer, Mike Ozokome argued for bail. The police counsel, Alex Isihon who seeks for his imprisonment pending the determination of the case has earlier argued that the case against Dino is ordinary not bailable.

Recall that Melaye was on Wednesday granted bail by an Abuja High Court in the sum of N90m and a surety in like sum, after he was arraigned for attempted suicide and breaking the windscreen of the Police vehicle conveying him to Lokoja for trial.

He was however immediately rearrested for arraignment on Thursday and subsequently transported to Lokoja.

 

 

Related Posts

Kano Varsity shut as students protest death of colleague

TVCN 0

TVC Communications Announces Major Programme Output Deal with BBC News

admin 0

Army arrests another suspected killer herdsman

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies