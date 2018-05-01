Mo Salah Wins FWA Player Of The Year Award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named as the Football Writers’ Association, FWA, Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a sensational season, which has seen him score 43 goals in all competitions and lead Liverpool to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Salah, who has already been named the EPL’s PFA Footballer of the year, is also in the running for the Golden Boot award for highest number of goals in the EPL and in Europe.

He has matched the records of Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez – who all scored 31 goals in a season – with two games remaining.

And his efforts have been recognised by the Football Writers’ Association, whose award will sit alongside the same accolade from the PFA.

Salah is due to face former side Roma in the second leg of their Champions League clash having scored twice in the 5-2 victory in the first leg at Anfield.

The forward signed for the club over the summer from Roma for a fee of £35 million and has formed a good partnership with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack.

Share this: Tweet



