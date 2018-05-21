More APC members return to PDP in Bayelsa

The support base of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa is swelling by the day even as the 2019 general election draws near. This was demonstrated when members of the All Progressives Congress returned to the PDP in Sagbama Local Government Area of the State.

The support base of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa is swelling by the day even as the 2019 general elections draw near.

This was demonstrated when members of the All Progressives Congress returned to the PDP in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Ovieteme George reports that three weeks after governor Seriake Dickson received thousands of All

Progressives Congress members back to the Peoples Democratic Party at the secretariat in Yenagoa, the ruling party has again welcomed more returnees in Sagbama Council Area of the state.

Members of the PDP in Sagbama Council Area speak on the significance of this political development ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Seriake Dickson-led PDP is bent on solidifying its hold on Bayelsa as the ruling party since 1999.

Share this: Tweet



