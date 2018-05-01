Home News More than 20 reported dead as twin blasts hit Adamawa
More than 20 reported dead as twin blasts hit Adamawa
More than 20 reported dead as twin blasts hit Adamawa

More than 20 reported dead as twin blasts hit Adamawa

The Adamawa state police command has confirmed the death of 20 persons in two separate suicide attacks in Mubi town

Police Spokesperson, Othman Abubakar, says the first bomb attack went off inside a mosque while the second was detonated by two men at a market.

Abubakar says his command has deployed anti bomb squad to the area to beef up security.

According to him, the victims of the attack were also evacuated to Mubi General hospital.

Meanwhile, Governor Jibrilla Bindow has described the incident as unfortunate, appealing to resident to remain calm.

