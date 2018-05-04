Mozambican opposition leader, Afonso Dhlakama, dies at 65

Mozambican state broadcaster TVM said former guerrilla leader, Afonso Dhlakama, who was due to run for the presidency next year, has died.

The 65-year old was found dead in the central town of Gorongosa, a party stronghold.

Dhlakama’s forces and the ruling Frelimo party fought a long bush war, in which around one million people are believed to have died. It was ended in 1992 under a peace accord.

Dhlakama’s party has fought with government forces since he lost a disputed election four years ago, and was set to run again for the presidency next year.

