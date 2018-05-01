Home News NAF receives two new helicopter gunships
NAF receives two new helicopter gunships
News
0

NAF receives two new helicopter gunships

0
0
now viewing

NAF receives two new helicopter gunships

now playing

Senate investigates FG's release of $462 million for helicopter purchase

local-hunters-tvcnews
now playing

Ogun police seek hunters' collaboration on community policing

now playing

Every Nigerian entitled to adequate security from govt. - Osinbajo

now playing

Civil Defence set to launch technology to protect national assets

University of Maiduguri - TVC-Boko Haram -Police
now playing

Insurgency: Police tighten security at University of Maiduguri

The Nigerian Airforce has received two Mi-35M helicopter gunships capable of night fighting to help tackle security challenges in the country.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, while receiving the helicopter gunships in Makurdi, Benue State, said it’s the second batch ordered by the Federal Government from Russia.

The Chief of Aircraft Engineering at NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Abdulganiyu Olabisi, received the new aircraft on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

While taking custody of the fighter helicopters, Olabisi said that the newly acquired aircraft would in a few days time be assembled and taken to Kaduna where they will be officially inducted as part of the 54th NAF Day celebrations and thereafter be deployed in conflict zones.

Related Posts

Senate investigates FG’s release of $462 million for helicopter purchase

TVCN 0
local-hunters-tvcnews

Ogun police seek hunters’ collaboration on community policing

TVCN 0

Every Nigerian entitled to adequate security from govt. – Osinbajo

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies