NAF receives two new helicopter gunships

The Nigerian Airforce has received two Mi-35M helicopter gunships capable of night fighting to help tackle security challenges in the country.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, while receiving the helicopter gunships in Makurdi, Benue State, said it’s the second batch ordered by the Federal Government from Russia.

The Chief of Aircraft Engineering at NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Abdulganiyu Olabisi, received the new aircraft on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

While taking custody of the fighter helicopters, Olabisi said that the newly acquired aircraft would in a few days time be assembled and taken to Kaduna where they will be officially inducted as part of the 54th NAF Day celebrations and thereafter be deployed in conflict zones.