Home News National Assembly security alleges internal conspiracy in hijack of senate mace
National Assembly security alleges internal conspiracy in hijack of senate mace
News
0

National Assembly security alleges internal conspiracy in hijack of senate mace

0
0
now viewing

National Assembly security alleges internal conspiracy in hijack of senate mace

now playing

Police urges the public to disregard senate resolution on IGP

now playing

Senate declares IGP 'enemy of democracy', unfit for public office

now playing

Again, IGP shuns Senate

now playing

Senate to investigate attack on Senator Urhoghide

now playing

Again, IGP absent at Senate, represented by DIG Operations

The Divisional Police Officer in the National Assembly, Sulu-Gambari Abdul, has alleged that an internal conspiracy aided the hijacking of the senate mace by thugs on April the 18th.

Abdul said this during an investigative hearing by the joint ad-hoc committee investigating the senate invasion.

The Divisional Police Officer in the national Assembly did not mince words, when insisting emphatically what happened at the National Assembly leading to the stealing of the Senate mace, could only have been an internal conspiracy among some security agencies and some of the lawmakers.

Earlier, the Sergeant-at-Arms to the National Assembly, Mr Brighton Danwalex had in a report following an investigation after the incident, accused Senator Ali Ndume of instructing the men assigned to protect the mace not to touch it during the invasion.

The committee adjourned to continue it’s investigations at a later date.

Related Posts

Police urges the public to disregard senate resolution on IGP

TVCN 0

Senate declares IGP ‘enemy of democracy’, unfit for public office

TVCN 0

Again, IGP shuns Senate

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies