National Assembly security alleges internal conspiracy in hijack of senate mace

The Divisional Police Officer in the National Assembly, Sulu-Gambari Abdul, has alleged that an internal conspiracy aided the hijacking of the senate mace by thugs on April the 18th.

Abdul said this during an investigative hearing by the joint ad-hoc committee investigating the senate invasion.

The Divisional Police Officer in the national Assembly did not mince words, when insisting emphatically what happened at the National Assembly leading to the stealing of the Senate mace, could only have been an internal conspiracy among some security agencies and some of the lawmakers.

Earlier, the Sergeant-at-Arms to the National Assembly, Mr Brighton Danwalex had in a report following an investigation after the incident, accused Senator Ali Ndume of instructing the men assigned to protect the mace not to touch it during the invasion.

The committee adjourned to continue it’s investigations at a later date.

Share this: Tweet



