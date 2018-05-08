Home Football New Zealand women players score pay equality with men
Image result for New Zealand women players score pay equality with menThe New Zealand Football Association has become one of the first FAs in the world to agree to pay women the same amount as men.

Ranked 133rd in the world the New Zealand men’s national football team, the All Whites earn just a fraction when compared with other high profile international teams.

The move comes after Norway’s football association signed an agreement last year giving its men and women’s teams equal pay.

The New Zealand deal means women will receive the same match payments, equal fees on image rights and a similar proportion of tournament prize money.

