NFF hosts Eagles, sponsors on Monday

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, is to hold a celebration meeting ahead of the friendly match between the Super Eagles and the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.

The meeting is expected to bring together all football stakeholders a day before the Eagles take on the Congolese Leopards in Port-Harcourt.

It is an event which also aims at bringing the players to meet with those who have supported the game and national team in the journey to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The fun day will have Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in attendance.

