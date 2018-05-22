Home Football NFF hosts Eagles, sponsors on Monday
NFF hosts Eagles, sponsors on Monday
Football
Sports
0

NFF hosts Eagles, sponsors on Monday

0
0
now viewing

NFF hosts Eagles, sponsors on Monday

now playing

Friendly Match: Nigeria's Health officials to screen DRC players for Ebola

now playing

Nigeria retain 47th position in latest FIFA ranking

now playing

BREAKING: NFF releases Super Eagles' 30-man provisional World Cup list

now playing

Friendly match: Nigeria to host DR Congo in Port Harcourt

now playing

Super Eagles can make history in Russia - Mikel

Image result for NFF hosts Eagles, sponsors on Monday

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, is to hold a celebration meeting ahead of the friendly match between the Super Eagles and the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.

The meeting is expected to bring together all football stakeholders a day before the Eagles take on the Congolese Leopards in Port-Harcourt.

It is an event which also aims at bringing the players to meet with those who have supported the game and national team in the journey to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The fun day will have Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in attendance.

Related Posts

Friendly Match: Nigeria’s Health officials to screen DRC players for Ebola

TVCN 0

Nigeria retain 47th position in latest FIFA ranking

TVCN 0

BREAKING: NFF releases Super Eagles’ 30-man provisional World Cup list

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies