Home Football Nigeria retain 47th position in latest FIFA ranking
Nigeria retain 47th position in latest FIFA ranking
Football
Sports
0

Nigeria retain 47th position in latest FIFA ranking

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria retain 47th position in latest FIFA ranking

now playing

BREAKING: NFF releases Super Eagles' 30-man provisional World Cup list

now playing

W/Cup: Museum opens exhibition on Russian culture for fans

now playing

Friendly match: Nigeria to host DR Congo in Port Harcourt

now playing

Super Eagles can make history in Russia - Mikel

now playing

Arts Council launches 3 million culture friendly supporters’ drive for Eagles

Image result for Nigeria retain 47th position in latest FIFA rankingSuper Eagles maintained their 47th position of last month, in the May FIFA Ranking released in Zurich on Thursday.

The three-time African champions alongside other countries in the top 47 were motionless in a month characterized by quietness on the international football scene.

This means that the Super Eagles remain a sixth best team in Africa with 635 points behind Tunisia, Senegal, Congo DR, Morocco and Egypt.

It is the same tale for the country’s opponents at the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Argentina are the fifth best football playing nation in the world with 1254 points.

Croatia stay impassive at 18th with 975 points while World Cup debutants Iceland are ranked 22nd with 930 points.

Related Posts

BREAKING: NFF releases Super Eagles’ 30-man provisional World Cup list

TVCN 0

W/Cup: Museum opens exhibition on Russian culture for fans

TVCN 0

Friendly match: Nigeria to host DR Congo in Port Harcourt

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies