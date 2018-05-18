Nigeria retain 47th position in latest FIFA ranking

Super Eagles maintained their 47th position of last month, in the May FIFA Ranking released in Zurich on Thursday.

The three-time African champions alongside other countries in the top 47 were motionless in a month characterized by quietness on the international football scene.

This means that the Super Eagles remain a sixth best team in Africa with 635 points behind Tunisia, Senegal, Congo DR, Morocco and Egypt.

It is the same tale for the country’s opponents at the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Argentina are the fifth best football playing nation in the world with 1254 points.

Croatia stay impassive at 18th with 975 points while World Cup debutants Iceland are ranked 22nd with 930 points.

