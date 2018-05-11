Home Business Nigeria targets fertilizer exports
Nigeria targets fertilizer exports
Image result for Nigeria targets fertilizer exportsThe Chairman of Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria, Thomas Etuh, said the country will be ready to export fertilizer within the next two years if current gains of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative are sustained. Etuh stressed that Nigeria is currently selling the agro input to some of its neighbours, like Benin Republic, Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

He added that this development will help restore the country’s position as the food basket of the West African sub-region.

Nigeria currently produce about 2 million metric tonnes of fertilizer, up from 500,000 metric tonnes recorded before 2015.

