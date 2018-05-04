Home Football Nigeria to participate in African mini-football tournament
Nigeria to participate in African mini-football tournament
Football
International
Sports
0

Nigeria to participate in African mini-football tournament

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria to participate in African mini-football tournament

Image result for Nigeria to participate in African mini-football tournament

The Nigeria mini-football team will participate for the first time at the African mini-football tournament.

President of the Mini-football Association Of Nigeria, Andy Elerewe made this known in Abuja.

Elerewe disclosed that the country had earlier joined the World Mini Football Federation to enable her participate in the African Minifootball Cup, scheduled to hold in Tripoli, Libya, between fifth and twelveth of May two thousand and eighteen.

The Head Coach of the team, assured Nigerians that the team would do its best to win the tournament in spite being a participant for the the first time.

 

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies