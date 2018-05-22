Nigeria vs Atletico Madrid: Lokosa, Echiejile, Onazi join Eagles camp

A mix of local and foreign based Super Eagles players are already in camp ready to take on newly crowned Europa league champions and Spanish side, Atletico Madrid.

The Eagles take on Atletico at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in uyo later today before moving to Port-harcourt where they play the Deemocratic Republic of Congo next week.

Some of the players include Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, leading goalscorer, Junior Lokosa, Elderson Echiejile, Ogenyi Onazi, Willian Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The combined squad of players trained together ahead of the two friendly matches.

