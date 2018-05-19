Nigerian Police debunks allegation of manhunt for blogger over IGP’s trending video

The Nigerian Police has debunked allegations of manhunt of blogger over IGP’s trending video.

In a statement by the Kano State police public relations officer, SP. Magaji Musa Majia “The attention of Kano State Police Command is drawn to trending headlines in some national dailies and online media that the ’’ Police launched prove, threaten bloggers arrest’’ over IGP’s trending video.

“The Command hereby debunks the news as false in its entirety and an act by mischief makers.

“No journalist was arrested nor invited by the Command for interrogation over the video clip. It is crystal clear that the Command maintain cordial relationship with the State Chapter of the N.U.J, the Correspondence Chapel and all bloggers.

“Despite the media outlet responsible for the report having their correspondents here in Kano, none consulted the command to verify the news, yet no manhunt of any journalist whatsoever was launched by the Kano Police Command,” the statement said

