Home News Nigerian Police debunks allegation of manhunt for blogger over IGP’s trending video
Nigerian Police debunks allegation of manhunt for blogger over IGP’s trending video
News
Nigeria
0

Nigerian Police debunks allegation of manhunt for blogger over IGP’s trending video

0
0
now viewing

Nigerian Police debunks allegation of manhunt for blogger over IGP’s trending video

now playing

Senate declares IGP 'enemy of democracy', unfit for public office

now playing

Again, IGP shuns Senate

now playing

Again, IGP shuns Senate, represented by DIG Habila Joshak

now playing

Senate reschedules IGP's summon

now playing

Prison Break: IGP orders immediate removal of Kogi police commissioner

The Nigerian Police has debunked allegations of manhunt of blogger over IGP’s trending video.

In a statement by the Kano State police public relations officer, SP. Magaji Musa Majia “The attention of Kano State Police Command is drawn to trending headlines in some national dailies and online media that the ’’ Police launched prove, threaten bloggers arrest’’ over IGP’s trending video.

“The Command hereby debunks the news as false in its entirety and an act by mischief makers.

“No journalist was arrested nor invited by the Command for interrogation over the video clip. It is crystal clear that the Command maintain cordial relationship with the State Chapter of the N.U.J, the Correspondence Chapel and all bloggers.

“Despite the media outlet responsible for the report having their correspondents here in Kano, none consulted the command to verify the news, yet no manhunt of any journalist whatsoever was launched by the Kano Police Command,” the statement said

 

 

Related Posts

Senate declares IGP ‘enemy of democracy’, unfit for public office

TVCN 0

Again, IGP shuns Senate

TVCN 0

Again, IGP shuns Senate, represented by DIG Habila Joshak

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies