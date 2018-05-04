Nigerians urged to desist from illegal bunkering

Nigerians have been advised to desist from illegal bunkering activities, to preserve and protect the Ecosystem. At a News Conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state,the Deputy Force Commander of “Operation Delta Safe”, Kevin Aligbe told journalists that the Joint Task Force is adopting environmentally-friendly methods, to clamp down on illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta.

The Joint Task Force “Operation Delta Safe” is combing the creeks and forests of the Niger Delta where illegal crude oil refining camps are built.

Acting Director Defence Information on the Operational activities of Brigadier General John Agim highlights some successes recorded from 2017 to date.

Deputy Force Commander Brigadier General Kevin Aligbe says the Joint Task Force was able to prosecute forty nine out of sixty six oil theft and other criminal cases.

He insists that the JTF has adopted an environmentally-friendly approach to destroying vessels belonging to oil thieves.

The Joint Task Force restates its mandate of protecting critical national assets and safety of the people of the Niger Delta.

