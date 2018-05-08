Home Business Nigeria’s export to Argentina rose to $463m in 2017
Nigeria’s export to Argentina rose to $463m in 2017
Business
International
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria’s export to Argentina rose to $463m in 2017

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria’s export to Argentina rose to $463m in 2017

Image result for DollarsNigeria exported $463 million worth of wine to Argentina last year, the head of Mission, Embassy of Argentina, Elena Mikusinski has said.He disclosed this in Abuja during the launch of a new edition of Malbec World Day Wines Exposition organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Nigeria.

Mikusinski added that Argentina’s export to Nigeria stood at $86 million while the country plans to increase its presence in Nigeria in the area of wine production.

She stressed that wine production will increase more job opportunities for young Nigerians.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies