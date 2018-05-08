Nigeria’s export to Argentina rose to $463m in 2017
00
Nigeria exported $463 million worth of wine to Argentina last year, the head of Mission, Embassy of Argentina, Elena Mikusinski has said.He disclosed this in Abuja during the launch of a new edition of Malbec World Day Wines Exposition organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Nigeria.
Mikusinski added that Argentina’s export to Nigeria stood at $86 million while the country plans to increase its presence in Nigeria in the area of wine production.
She stressed that wine production will increase more job opportunities for young Nigerians.