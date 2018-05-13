Home Business NNPC names Kyari Nigeria’s OPEC representative
NNPC names Kyari Nigeria's OPEC representative
NNPC names Kyari Nigeria’s OPEC representative

Image result for NNPC appoints Kyari as OPEC's representativeThe Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has appointed Mele Kyari as the national representative to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

Mele Kyari is the Group General Manager in charge of the NNPC’s Crude Oil Marketing Division.

His appointment was made by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Board Chairman of the NNPC, Ibe Kachikwu.

The position requires Kyari to lead Nigeria’s team to the OPEC Economic Commission Board which precedes the bi-annual meetings of the OPEC Ministerial conference.

