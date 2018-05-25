NNPC to pay debt owed Nigerian Port authority

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said it will pay all debt owed to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) this week.

The corporation owes NPA, a total debt of about N2.1 billion for services rendered from 2017 to date.

According to NPA managing director, Hadiza Bala-Usman, NNPC would not be charged by for services not offered in order to foster better working relationship with the Corporation.

Bala-Usman said the debt payment agreement was an outcome of discussions

Meanwhile, NNPC has assured it will subsequently ensure steady and prompt payment for services rendered to it by the Authority.

