North Korea outlines denuclearisation plans

North Korea said it has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear test site for May 23 or 25 depending on weather conditions.

The dismantlement of the nuclear test ground would involve collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.

The announcement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

Share this: Tweet



