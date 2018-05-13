Home International North Korea outlines denuclearisation plans
North Korea outlines denuclearisation plans
International
World News
0

North Korea outlines denuclearisation plans

0
0
now viewing

North Korea outlines denuclearisation plans

China-Korea-TVCNews
now playing

China, South Korea vow to promote political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue

now playing

U.N. failing at keeping world peace - Goodluck Jonathan

now playing

South African court rules nuclear plan unlawful, must be set aside

now playing

U.S. national security adviser says North Korea missile test provocative

now playing

Malaysia expels DPRK ambassador amid row over airport killing

Image result for North Korea outlines denuclearisation plansNorth Korea said it has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear test site for May 23 or 25 depending on weather conditions.

The dismantlement of the nuclear test ground would involve collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.

The announcement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

 

Related Posts
China-Korea-TVCNews

China, South Korea vow to promote political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue

TVCN 0

U.N. failing at keeping world peace – Goodluck Jonathan

TVCN 1

South African court rules nuclear plan unlawful, must be set aside

tvcnews 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies