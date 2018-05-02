Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife shut over 1.8 billion naira tax debt

Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife is actually swimming in some sort of scandals tin recent time. The school is now shut by the management of the Osun state Internal Revenue service over non-remittance of over #1.8 Billion Naira debt owed the state government.

The shut down was carried out after obtaining a court order by OIRS.

This is coming just a week after the Osin state internal revenue reeled out names of chronic tax defaulters with the warning of taking necessary action against them if they do not respond within a week.

Share this: Tweet



