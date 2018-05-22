Obasanjo fires back, accuses Buhari of making ignorant statement

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has fired back at President Muhammadu Buhari over the allegation that $16 billion was wasted on power project.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Kehinde Akinyemi, his spokesman, Obasanjo alleged that Buhari’s statement was based on ignorance.

While hosting some of his supporters at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari said “a former president” had questions to answer over the project.

“You know the rail was killed and one of the former heads of state was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion American dollars on power. Where is the power?” he had asked.

But responding jocularly, Obasanjo said: “The answer is simple: the power is in the seven National Integrated Power Projects and eighteen gas turbines…”

He referred Buhari to My Watch, his autobiography, saying he had cleared allegations about the power project in it.

The elder statesman said if Buhari could not read, he should direct his aides to read the book and summarise it in a language the president can understand.

Share this: Tweet



