Obasanjo makes U-turn as Third Force fuses into ADC

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday announced his Coalition for Nigerian Movement is adopting the African Democratic Congress, ADC.
He said it is in the bid to form a formidable force to wrestle power from the All Progressive Congress in 2019.
Obasanjo told a news conference in Abeokuta that he believes Nigeria will be rescued, and that next year’s election will be used to cure the curse and afflictions of failed leadership and perpetual underdevelopment.
It would be recalled that Obasanjo proposed the third force movement as a non-partisan movement to “redeem” Nigeria from the “lice of poor performance” of the current administration, saying he will resign his membership of CNM once it is involved in partisan politics. But Olagunsoye Oyinlola, co-convener of the movement and a former governor of Osun State, announced the fusion of the CNM into the ADC at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC).