Ogun guber aspirant promises to focus on state’s oil Potential

Oil magnate and politician, Temitope Kuyebi has joined Ogun governorship race under the platform of the All Progressives Congress amidst cheers and commendations from party Leaders. Kuyebi, a board member of Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone Authority, was a governorship aspirant in 2011 and Senatorial aspirant in 2015.

He appealed to the party leaders to consider him this time around, after been denied elective positions twice in the state.

The aspirant listed Agriculture, Youth employment, workers welfare, rural development and maximising of Ogun State oil potential by ensuring that the state is listed among oil producing states in the country.

