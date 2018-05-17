Ondo JOHESU joins federal health workers’ strike

Members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) in Ondo state have downed tools in solidarity with their colleagues in federal hospitals.

Their decision to join the strike is in line with the directive from JOHESU national body.

When TVC News visited the state specialist hospital in Akure, health workers joined the strike around 12.noon, ordering their members to shun their duty posts.

But medical doctors in the state health facilities, urged patients not to panic, stressing that they are ready to ensure that the have access to medical services.

