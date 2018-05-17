Home Health Ondo JOHESU joins federal health workers’ strike
Ondo JOHESU joins federal health workers’ strike
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Ondo JOHESU joins federal health workers’ strike

0
0
now viewing

Ondo JOHESU joins federal health workers’ strike

now playing

Kaduna NMA tasks FG to declare JOHESU unlawful

now playing

JOHESU accuses doctors of sabotage

now playing

JOHESU strike update: States, Local Govts directed to join tomorrow

now playing

FG appeals to health workers to end strike

now playing

JOHESU to commence nationwide strike April 17

Image result for Ondo JOHESU joins federal health workers' strike

Members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) in Ondo state have downed tools in solidarity with their colleagues in federal hospitals.

Their decision to join the strike is in line with the directive from JOHESU national body.

When TVC News visited the state specialist hospital in Akure, health workers joined the strike around 12.noon, ordering their members to shun their duty posts.

But medical doctors in the state health facilities, urged patients not to panic, stressing that they are ready to ensure that the have access to medical services.

Related Posts

Kaduna NMA tasks FG to declare JOHESU unlawful

TVCN 0

JOHESU accuses doctors of sabotage

TVCN 0

JOHESU strike update: States, Local Govts directed to join tomorrow

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies