Ondo Social commentator urges politicians to give back to electorate
Ondo Social commentator urges politicians to give back to electorate

Image result for Rotimi OgunleyeA social commentator, Rotimi Ogunleye has advised Nigerian politicians to always give back to the society by instituting life changing programmes.Ogunleye gave the advice at the second foundation memorial lecture and empowerment scheme of the late Mrs Adetayo Alasoadura, wife of the senator representing Ondo Central senatorial district.

At the event where over two hundred widows benefited from the empowerment scheme, Ogunleye said most politicians failed to deliver dividends of democracy to the people because the lack good advisers.

Other speakers at the event, described the foundation programme as an avenue to meet the needs of the indigent people in the society.

