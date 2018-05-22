Osinbajo charges NBC to tackle border related issues

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has charged the National Boundary Commission to rethink and re- engineer Nigeria’s border policies in order to reduce the challenges that arise from border related issues

He gave this charge at a retreat organized for Stakeholders on the Management Of Nigeria’s Boundaries held in Abuja.

The Vice President challenged the Commission to be more creative and innovative with solutions that are smart, affordable and result Oriented in addressing the peculiarities of Nigeria’s border issues

Osinbajo also affirmed that in recognition of the significant role the National Boundary Commission plays, President Buhari had approved the appointment of six distinguished Nigerians as Board members, in order to strengthen the Commission and reposition it to more effectively fulfill

its responsibilities.

