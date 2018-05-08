Our anti-corruption efforts receiving global recognition – Osinbajo

The Federal Government said its efforts at fighting corruption and deepening good governance are receiving global recognition, vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this at the Open Government Partnership Week, in Abuja.

State House Correspondent Mariah Olasehinde reports that the event was designed as a platform where government and the private sector sit together to create transformational commitments contained in the National Action Plan which is the guiding document of the Open Government Partnership.

Speaking at the even, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed that it’s a time to reel out the successes recorded by the Buhari’s administration, which includes Nigeria’s election this year into the global steering committee of the Open Government Partnership as recognition of Nigeria’s efforts in fighting corruption.

OGP Nigeria, has since developed its first National Action Plan (NAP) with focus on four thematic areas of Fiscal Transparency, Anti-Corruption, Access to Information and Citizens’ Engagement

Five States have come on board the Open Government Partnership , Kaduna, Kano, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Niger.

Osinbajo while presenting the OGP National Action Plan for 2017-2019, encouraged the participants to come up with policy recommendations that can radically help in further opening up Government at all levels in Nigeria.

Share this: Tweet



