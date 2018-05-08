Home News PDP reiterates party’s desire to reclaim Southwest
Image result for PDP reiterates party's desire to reclaim SouthwestThe lawmaker called on the National Working Committee, NWC to intervene on the matter and organize fresh transparent ward congresses in the interest of party faithful. He noted that the manipulation recorded across the 18 local government areas could cause doom for the party ahead of the 2019 general election if not corrected.

The Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southwest, Eddy Olafeso has described the turnout for Saturday’s south west rally in Osogbo, Osun state as a sign that the PDP is set to reclaim the zone.

Addressing a news conference in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the PDP stalwart says the turnout of party leaders at the rally shows that members have put their differences behind them.

He however condemned the way the Ekiti state governorship APC primary election was disrupted, describing it as a show of shame.

