Pep Guardiola signs contract extension with Man City

Image result for Pep Guardiola signs contract extension with Man CityManchester City, Pep Guardiola has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 47-year-old Spaniard led City to the Premier League title with a record 100 points last season.

The contract extension means his deal with City is the longest commitment the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has made to a club since starting his managerial career in 2008.

Guardiola’s side won the League Cup in 2018, beating Arsenal 3-0 in the final, before claiming the league title by 19 points from rivals Manchester United.

City scored 106 goals and claimed 32 wins, both Premier League records, as they dropped only 14 points in the league all season.

 

