Police arrest key members of Offa multiple bank robberies (PICTURES)
Police arrest key members of Offa multiple bank robberies (PICTURES)

Police arrest key members of Offa multiple bank robberies (PICTURES)

Sequel to the Publication of the Pictures of the Offa Bank Bank Robbers in the Media, the police have been getting several credible leads from good citizens and as a result, IRT teams deployed by IGP Ibrahim Idris to Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ekiti states were able to arrest 2 more gang-leaders of the deadly bank robberies whose pictures were circulated by the media.

The confessed gang-leaders arrested are 1) Kunle Ogunleye aka Arrow 35yrs native of Kwara State, arrested yesterday in Oro town kwara State. 2) Micheal Adikwu, Native of Apa LGA Benue State, a dismissed police CPL who was arrested by the Police in 2012 and charged to court in Kwara state for compromising by releasing some wanted armed robbers. He spent 3 yrs in prison and subsequently found his way out in 2015 and became a notorious armed robber. He was arrested again by IRT operatives in Kwara State 2 weeks ago.

All suspects arrested among others have confessed to the Offa bank robberies and murders, They are assisting the IRT teams in mrresting more of the bank robbers as investigations continue.

 

