Police kill one armed robber, arrest three others in Bukuruku

Taraba state Police command said a gang of suspected armed robbers and Kidnappers engaged a team of police operatives in a gun battle in Bukuruku forest , Borno State.

In the process, one of them was killed and three others arrested. An Ak47 rifle with eight rounds of ammunition, and other weapons were recovered from the suspects. Other members of the gang escaped with gun shot wounds.

“ A gang of suspected armed robbers/ kidnappers engaged a team of police operatives in a gun duel in their Borno Bukuruku forest hideout in Bali LGA, based on actionable intelligence received at about 10.00hrs.

“In the process, one of them was gunned down by the superior firepower of our operatives while three others : Halilu Umaru, 35, Lawale Shehu, 22, Isah Abdullahi, 25, were arrested,” Akinremi said.

The commissioner said an Ak47 rifle with eight rounds of ammunition, criminal charms, an army camouflage and cutlasses were recovered from the suspects.

He urged members of the public to watch out for other members of the gang who escaped with gun shot injuries and report them to the police.

Akinremi warned armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals to steer clear from the state, saying the police would arrest and bring them to justice sooner or later

