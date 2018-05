Katsina state Police Command have seized more than nine hundred packets of illicit drugs suspected to be Tramadol.

Spokesman of the Police command, said two Suspects Dayyabu Awwal and Mujitapha Shitu were arrested within Katsina metropolis while on transit to a border town.

Gambo Isa said this is the fourth arrest this year by the Katsina state Police Command involving large quantity of illicit drugs.

Share this: Tweet