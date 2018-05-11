Police to screen out applicants with criminal records

The Nigerian police said the force will run a background check on all applicants in the ongoing police recruitment exercise in a bid to stop all persons with criminal records from joining the police force. The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 10, Yakubu Usman said his visit to the zonal Headquarter, in Sokoto is to ensure the exercise is conducted in line with the laid down guideline and procedure.

Two thousand seven hundred and fifty candidates are undergoing the police screening exercise in Sokoto following the presidential directives to recruit additional six thousand police officers to boost the manpower of the Nigerian Police Force.

Share this: Tweet



