Police urges the public to disregard senate resolution on IGP

The Nigeria police has given a reply to the resolution of the senate, describing it as deliberate blackmail, witch-hunting, unfortunate and mischievous; and vowed not to be intimidated.

In a statement made by the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood said on Wednesday, he said the Police see the Senate’s resolution declaring the Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, as enemy of democracy as a deliberate attempt to blackmail him.

“The force noted that the I-G and the Nigeria Police Force would not be deterred by blackmail from any individual or group no matter how highly placed from the enforcement of Law and Order.

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, owes no apology to any individual or groups in its effort to ensure preservation of law and order and supremacy of the law of the land.”

Moshood implored the public to disregard and discountenance the resolution of the Senate on the I-G.

“The Nigeria Police Force as a law abiding organization will continue to hold the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria in high esteem but wishes to impress on the Senate not to harbour criminal elements among its fold or condone criminality.

“The Force will not be intimidated by any individual, groups or institution, constituent or otherwise to abdicate from its constitutional responsibilities of protection of lives and property,” he said.

The senate at plenary on Wednesday, declared the Idris as enemy of democracy and unfit to hold any public office within and outside the country for failing to honour its invitation thrice.

The senate had refused the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of operations and other senior police officers to represent the I-G when he was invited on April 26.

Moshood, in a statement in Abuja, explained that under the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations, the I-G could delegate a Deputy or Assistant Inspector-General of Police to represent him in an official capacity at any function.

He explained that Idris sent representatives because he was on an official assignment with the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria to Bauchi on same date but the Senate refused to listen to the Officers.

He said that again on May 2, the senate refused to accord some senior officers delegated to represent the I-G when he was on an official duty to Birnin-Gwari area of Kaduna state.

The spokesman said that the I-G on May 8, sent a letter to the President of the Senate explaining why he would not be appearing before the Senate on May 9.

This he said was due to legal restraint as a result of pending cases before the courts filed by Sen. Dino Melaye against the I-G and the Nigeria Police Force.

“It is pertinent that the Force informs the members of the Public that other reasons for which the Senate has summoned the Inspector-General of Police is official and not personal.

“The action of the Senate in its resolution against the I-G today is a deliberate blackmail, witch-hunting with mischievous motives to hand-twist the I- G to pervert the end of Justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force is the first defender of democracy and all democratic institutions in Nigeria and will continue to do so.

” It is factual and verifiable that Sen. Dino Melaye was discharged and certified fit to stand trial by the National Hospital, Abuja before he was arraigned in Chief Magistrate Courts in Wuse, Abuja and Lokoja,” he said.

