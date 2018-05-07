President Buhari holds closed door meeting with National Assembly leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a closed door meetingwith Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president is meeting the two National Assembly leaders barely two hours after his return from Daura, Katsina State.

Issues expected to be discussed at the meeting include the delay on the passage of the 2018 Budget, sour relationship between the executive and lawmakers, the ward congresses and botched APC primaries in Ekiti state.

Also on the card for likely discussion is the current security situation in the country including the failure of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to appear before the senate over the issue of Senator Dino Melaye.

