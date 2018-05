As part of activities to commemorate the 2018 Democracy Day celebrations, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7 am.

This is according to a state press release issued by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina.

Television and radio stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

